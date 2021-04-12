Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks use their cellphones at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 11, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, while 2 were from the southwest province of Yunan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 22 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,426, while the death toll remained at 4,636.