Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 5

FILE PHOTO: People line up to buy takeaway food, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 2 from 12 a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,619. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.