A worker in a protective suit looks on as people get a nucleic acid test, during a government-organized visit to a testing site, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s health authority reported on Thursday 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 24, up from 12 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 13 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, compared with seven cases a day earlier.

As of June 24, mainland China had a total of 83,449 confirmed cases.