Mainland China reports 21 new coronavirus cases, including 13 in Xinjiang

People look at books at the abC Art Book Fair, a fair for independent publishers, printers and labels, where some public spaces were designed to encourage social distancing on the press opening night after it was twice postponed because of an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 23, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 13 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Two were in Dalian city in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 43 new asymptomatic patients, up from 31 a day earlier.

As of Thursday, mainland China had 83,750 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

(This story corrects to down, not up, in first paragraph)