Sports News
July 18, 2020 / 1:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as they are seen in a shopping complex after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 17, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 16 were in far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other six were imported cases.

China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,644 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Reporting by Winni Zhou, William Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below