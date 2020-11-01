Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past a creative cluster 751D PARK in Beijing, China October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that three local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.

The commission reported no new asymptomatic cases, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not count symptom-less patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,997. The death toll remains at 4,634.

Health officials in Kashgar, Xinjiang, said the region is launching a second round of tests for everyone in Kashgar city and two adjacent counties, and selective testing of those who interacted with COVID-19 patients in other counties.

Kashgar completed a first round of COVID-19 testing drive for the 4.75 million people in the area earlier this week, when confirmed cases were linked to a garment factory.