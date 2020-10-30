Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 47 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a middle school student for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China October 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, down from 47 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 24 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that one local infection was reported in the eastern province of Shandong.

The commission also reported 53 new asymptomatic cases, up from 16 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China now stand at 85,940. The death toll remains at 4,634.