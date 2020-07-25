World News
July 25, 2020 / 1:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mainland China reports 34 new coronavirus cases, including 20 in Xinjiang

1 Min Read

People line up at a testing site where medical workers in protective suits collect swabs for nucleic acid tests, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 34 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 24, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National HealthCommission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining five were imported cases.

China reported 74 new asymptomatic cases, up from 43 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,784 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
