Mainland China reports 44 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths by end of March 7: health authorities

FILE PHOTO: A community worker in protective suit disinfects a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Health authorities in mainland China on Sunday reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus by the end of March 7, a decrease from 99 the day prior.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,695 by the end of March 7. Authorities reported 27 new deaths on March 7, down from 28 deaths on March 6.

All the new deaths occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The total number of deaths hit 3,097.

Authorities also counted three new imported coronavirus cases by the end of March 7, bringing the total imported case count to 63.