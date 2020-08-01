World News
Mainland China reports 45 new coronavirus cases for July 31

People are seen outside the Nugget Records bar and recording studio as nightlife resumes following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National HealthCommission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

