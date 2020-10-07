Mainland China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen outside Beijing Railway Station, during the holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in China October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 6, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptmatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 24 from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,489, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.