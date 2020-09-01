World News
Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

A woman wearing a protective mask walks down from the bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of Sept 1, down from 10 a day earlier, China’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new COVID-19 cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 17th consecutive day with no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 19 from 34 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

