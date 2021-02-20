Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks use their cellphones at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Saturday reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for February 19, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, compared with eight a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, mainland China had 89,824 confirmed coronavirus infections, while the COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,636, it said.