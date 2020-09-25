Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases vs. seven a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, compared with seven cases disclosed a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 18 from 20 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,322, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.