Mainland China reports three new confirmed, 21 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks wait for a bus on a street in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported three confirmed and 21 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as of Monday, the National Health Commission said.

All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the commission said in a statement on Tuesday. A total of four new confirmed and two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier.

The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,043 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but do not show symptoms, as confirmed COVID-19 cases.