Mainland China reports three new confirmed, five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks wait for a bus on a street in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported three confirmed and five new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases by the end of June 9, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the commission said in a statement. A total of three new confirmed and 21 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier.

The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,046 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but do not show symptoms, as confirmed COVID-19 cases.