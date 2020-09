A staff member wearing a face mask disinfects seats in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will allow cinema capacity limits to increase to 75% from Sept. 25, the film association said on Tuesday.

The adjustment is still subject to restrictions, including reservations and mask-wearing, according to the association.