China considers donating money to WHO for coronavirus efforts

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is considering donating money to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help efforts to battle the coronavirus, its vice foreign minister said on Thursday.

Ma Zhaoxu told a news briefing that China will make donations to South Korea, Iraq, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, on top of what it has already given to Pakistan, Japan and Iran.

He also said that the impact of the coronavirus on China’s Belt and Road projects would only be temporary.