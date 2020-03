FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that China will spare no effort to help small, medium-sized and private businesses to survive, as the world’s second-largest economy is jolted by the coronavirus crisis.

The fiscal and monetary policies that have been rolled out should be more targeted to small companies, Li said, according to a statement posted on the cabinet’s website.