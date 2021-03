FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will remove capacity limits for performance and entertainment venues in low-risk areas of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a notice on Monday.

Local governments can decide on their capacity of consumers in these venues according to COVID-19 situation, the ministry said.