China relaxes environmental standards deadline on coronavirus

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will give firms that do not currently meet environmental standards more time to make rectifications because of the coronavirus outbreak, the environment ministry said on Tuesday.

Xu Bijiu, a senior official at China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, made the comments at a press briefing.

He also said firms that are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak would be allowed to postpone their environmental tax payments and that sewage discharge permissions that are scheduled to expire can be extended.