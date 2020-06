FILE PHOTO: China's ambassador to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu speaks during the emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue pushing for “fast-track” border entry arrangements with other countries, the vice foreign minister said on Sunday.

China has fulfilled its responsibility as a big country through shipments of goods to help counter the coronavirus epidemic to other countries, Ma Zhaoxu told a news conference in Beijing.