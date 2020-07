FILE PHOTO: An empty box office is seen at the China Film Cinema, which has been closed following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cinemas in low-risk areas will be allowed to reopen steadily from July 20, the film administration said on Thursday, as the coronavirus is generally under control within the country.

Cinemas in medium and high-risk areas will remain shut, the regulator said in a statement on its website.