China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28

FILE PHOTO: Travellers are seen silhouetted at Beijing Daxing International Airport, in Beijing, China September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.