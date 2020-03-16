China to withdraw medical staff from Hubei gradually -state media

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China will gradually withdraw medical staff from Hubei province, the origin of the coronavirus outbreak and the main site of its spread, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday, citing a work group meeting chaired by Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

Imported cases in China, however, bring uncertainties to the end of the outbreak, CCTV reported, citing the meeting.

(This story fixes typo in headline)