China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel - state media

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks past the entrance of a closed secondary school in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 6, 2020. Picture taken March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium- or low-risk of contracting the coronavirus to start traveling, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province’s party chief Ying Yong.

The meeting, reported by the official Hubei Daily, said that they may allow people to start traveling by using a “health code”, a mobile-based monitoring system that has been rolled out by many local authorities in China in recent weeks.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan are at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.