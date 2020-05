FILE PHOTO: Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yichang, Hubei province, China April 27, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central province of Hubei will lower its coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to second-highest level from Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday, citing a local official.

The virus was first detected in the province’s capital Wuhan in late 2019.