China's Hubei to send all arrivals from abroad to central quarantine for 14 days: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central Hubei province will transfer all arrivals from abroad who show no risks of coronavirus infection to a central quarantine facility for 14 days, reported state media on Wednesday.

The move follows a similar policy imposed by the capital Beijing this week, as China seeks to slow the number of coronavirus cases from people arriving from abroad.

It was not clear when the new policy would start in Hubei, which was the epicenter of the virus outbreak in China and the place where the first cases emerged last year.