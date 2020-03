FILE PHOTO: Volunteers wearing face masks stand in a line to pass down groceries to residents inside a residential compound, in Yichang city of Hubei, the province hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak, China March 1, 2020. Picture taken March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s city of Yichang in central Hubei province will loosen travel curbs adopted to rein in a coronavirus outbreak, allowing people to move in and out, the government said on Friday, in a statement on its website.

It will also allow the return of people from outside the province, employing a “health code” monitoring system that makes use of mobile telephone.