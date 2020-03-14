World News
March 14, 2020 / 9:48 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Beijing city government says imported coronavirus cases to cover all treatment fees

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing’s city government said on Saturday that patients with imported coronavirus will have to cover all treatment fees if they are not enrolled for basic health insurance.

Imported cases without insurance will have to cover treatment fees, including both patients suspected of having coronavirus and confirmed cases, Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal Government said at a briefing.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Beijing and Winni Zhou in Shanghai; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below