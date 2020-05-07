China says supports WHO, opposes U.S., others trying to politicise COVID-19

A security guard stands outside a high school during a government-organised media tour as more students returned to campus following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it supports World Health Organization efforts to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, and opposes attempts by the United States and some other countries to politicise the issue and attack Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments comparing the outbreak to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks, said the enemy the United States faced was the coronavirus and not China.