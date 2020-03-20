China's Jiangsu to quarantine travelers who visited 24 coronavirus-infected countries

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The eastern coastal province of Jiangsu will force travelers who visited 24 key coronavirus-infected countries over the last two weeks to undergo 14 days of quarantine and observation in medical facilities, the local government said on Friday.

China reported 39 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all of which had arrived from abroad. The total number of confirmed imported infections has reached 228.

The neighboring city of Shanghai implemented similar quarantine restrictions on incoming travelers on Thursday.