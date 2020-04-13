China will step up coronavirus testing for people leaving Wuhan

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle of bike-sharing service past graffiti on walls in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up coronavirus testing and health management for people leaving Wuhan, state television reported Monday, quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The government will expand nucleic acid test coverage, especially for people who leave Wuhan and who will work in teaching, the medical sectors and public services, it said.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, ended a more-than two-month lockdown last week.