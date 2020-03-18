China says coronavirus pandemic exposed global health system's shortcomings

FILE PHOTO: Masks are seen on a production line manufacturing masks at a factory in Shanghai, China January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 160,000 people globally has exposed shortcomings in the global health system.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that China calls on the international community to prioritise public health security.

China has reported nearly 81,000 infections and 3,237 deaths in the mainland from the coronavirus epidemic, which emerged late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.