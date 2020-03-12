China adjusts macro prudential assessments to help domestic firms tap foreign debt markets

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator on Thursday adjusted macroprudential assessments to help domestic firms tap foreign debt markets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

China’s foreign debt risks are generally under control and adjusting cross-border macroprudential assessments will not lead to a sharp rise in China’s foreign debt, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

The regulator said it would actively prevent risks from cross-border capital flows and safeguard national economic and financial security.