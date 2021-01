People are seen after receiving a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Clusters of cases in China’s COVID-19 outbreak in its northern provinces such as Hebei, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, as well as the capital Beijing since December have been caused by cases from overseas, state media reported on Saturday.

Broadcaster CCTV cited National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei as making the remarks at a government meeting.