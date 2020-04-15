China, U.S. must cooperate amid coronavirus, top Chinese diplomat tells Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, speaks as Chinese Communist Party Office of Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi listens as the two countries hold a joint news conference after participating in a second diplomatic and security meeting at the U.S. Department of State, Washington, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - It is crucial that China and the United States properly manage their relations amid the coronavirus pandemic, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Yang told Pompeo in their telephone conversation he hoped the United States would meet China halfway, focus on cooperation and help to promote bilateral relations in line with the fundamental interests of their countries, according to CCTV.

China is willing to continue to share information and experience on epidemic prevention and control with the United States, Yang said.