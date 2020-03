FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after a news conference at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday morning where he is set to inspect epidemic control efforts and visit front line staff such as medical workers, state media reported.

His visit to the city marks the first time he has done so since the epidemic started late last year.