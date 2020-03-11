Chinese city in Hubei reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

FILE PHOTO: A sanitation worker wearing a face mask makes her way through barriers in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Qianjiang city in China’s Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.

The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it “will continue to implement strict traffic and personnel control ... to win the epidemic.”

Qianjiang had said on Tuesday that all traffic checkpoints will be removed, public transportation will restart and firms will resume work in the near future, according to a report on an official website.