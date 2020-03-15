China's Sanya city to send all arrivals from abroad to central quarantine facility from March 16

BEIJING (Reuters) - The government of Sanya city on China’s southern island province of Hainan said on Sunday that anyone arriving from overseas will be transferred to a central quarantine facility for observation from Monday.

The announcement by one of China’s most popular tourist destinations follows a similar move by the capital Beijing. In both cases, all those to be quarantined need to cover expenses themselves.

In the announcement on Sanya city’s official Weibo, it did not say how long the quarantine would last.