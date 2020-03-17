World News
March 17, 2020 / 7:31 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Shanghai extends quarantine requirement to UK, 7 other European countries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing masks are seen at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Travelers who have visited the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria in the past 14 days will be subject to a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Shanghai, a city official said on Tuesday.

The city already requires a 14-day quarantine for travelers who have recently visited France, Spain, Germany, the United States, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
