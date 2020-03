A security guard wearing a face mask is seen outside a closed temple as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai, China, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s financial center of Shanghai reported three new coronavirus infections on Friday, in Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, the official People’s Daily of the ruling Communist Party said.

All three were students studying abroad in Iran, it added.