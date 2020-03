Security guards wearing protective masks are seen in front of a statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Tongji University as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s financial hub Shanghai will from March 13 require travelers from France, Spain, Germany and the United States to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, the city government said on Thursday.

The quarantine rule, put in place to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, previously applied only to visitors from Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan.