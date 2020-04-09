Shanghai set to reopen schools after coronavirus closures

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Local schools in Shanghai that have been closed in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus will reopen starting April 27, the director of the city’s education commission said on Thursday.

Lu Jing said classes for the final years of both junior and senior high schools would be permitted to resume on April 27.

Schools should make preparations to resume classes for other grades before May 6, he said, with specific timing to be announced by each school.