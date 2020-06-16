Shanghai to quarantine all who arrive from mid to high-risk COVID-19 areas in China

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask is seen at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will quarantine all people coming to the city from mid to high-risk COVID-19 areas in China for 14 days, a city official said on Tuesday amid concerns about a resurgence of the disease following a cluster outbreak in Beijing.

Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai’s health commission, told reporters during a briefing individuals coming into the city from high-risk areas will be placed under centralised quarantine.