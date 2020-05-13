China willing to further cooperate with South Korea on coronavirus prevention and control

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask is seen past a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday that China is willing to further cooperate with South Korea on coronavirus prevention and control, state television CCTV reported.

The neighbouring countries are effectively cooperating with each other against the coronavirus pandemic and ensured smooth operation of regional supply chain as shown in the “fast-track” entry system for business travelers, the report quoted Xi as saying.

The cooperation include drug and vaccine research and development, it said.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in headline)