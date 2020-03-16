Chinese official warns against U.S. effort to limit foreign medicine supplies

(Reuters) - A Chinese official on Monday warned that a push by the White House to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign medicines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak was “neither realistic nor wise.”

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday told CNBC he was preparing to bring an executive order to President Donald Trump that would help relocate medical supply chains from overseas to the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the era of globalization, the interests of all countries are deeply intertwined. In the face of the epidemic, it is neither realistic nor wise to attempt to artificially cut off the global industrial chain and supply chain,” said the Chinese official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.