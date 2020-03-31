China tax bureau studying policies to help exporters hit by coronavirus: official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The global spread of the coronavirus has negatively impacted China’s exporters, and the country’s tax bureau is studying policies including tax reduction to stabilize the situation, an official from China’s tax bureau said on Tuesday.

China is monitoring the external trade situation in light of the global spread of the virus and is also studying allowing more foreign firms in more sectors to benefit from preferential policies including tax reduction, Wang Daoshu, chief auditor of China’s State Taxation Administration, said in a briefing.