China says it will step up testing to prevent COVID-19 rebound

Police officers in protective suits are seen in front a closed entrance to a train station, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jilin, Jilin province, China May 13, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it will step up COVID-19 testing and screening to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 4,600 in its mainland territories.

National Health Commission spokeswoman Song Shuli made the remarks during a daily press briefing.

Numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis have fallen sharply from those seen at the height of the epidemic in February, but an increase in new cases in the country’s northeastern provinces such as Jilin and Liaoning have raised fresh concerns for Beijing.