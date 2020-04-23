World News
April 23, 2020 / 12:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 30 a day earlier

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they leave work during evening rush hour in Beijing as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, China April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travelers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said six of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for mainland China now stands at 82,798. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the toll unchanged at 4,632.

Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

